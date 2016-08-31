DanceCyprus marks ten years

Every year lovers of ballet can look forward to an international musical event of superb quality organised by Dancecyprus. Over the past ten years, the non-profit company has supported Cypriot dancers by giving them the opportunity to dance in their own country and offers Cypriot audiences neoclassical ballet performances by international dancers.

This year Dancecyprus has outdone itself by attracting outstanding performers from Covent Garden’s Royal Ballet and the Royal Ballet of Flanders, Belgium for its tenth anniversary gala.

Royal Ballet principal Edward Watson, who performed at the Olympic games in Rio in 2016, is one of the stars of the Cyprus gala. Ryoichi Hirano, one of Japan’s foremost male dancers and a first soloist at the Royal Ballet, will also take part. One of the three female soloists from the famous ballet company who will be present at the event, Christina Arestis, grew up in Cyprus and the Middle East before pursuing her dancing career while soloist Yuhui Choe hails from Korea. Dancer and choreographer Kristen McNally is the third of the soloists.

While these five dancers are the principle soloists at the Limassol event, two demi soloist are from the Royal Ballet of Flanders, Belgium, Anastasia Paschali, originally from Nicosia, and Laurie McSherry-Gray.

Dancecyprus supports its young members, the Dancecyprus Juniors and with other members of the company they also perform at the gala.

The evening’s programme includes Fokine’s Dying Swan, Petipa’s Le Corsaire, Brabant’s Dialoog among others. Choreographies are specially commissioned for this production by Kristen McNally (Royal Ballet), Jeanne Brabant and Altea Nunez (Royal Ballet of Flanders), Ilaria Kalispera and Valeria Makri, Margarita Makridou and Fouli Stylianidou.

Dancecyprus 10th Anniversary Gala

Performance by dancers from the Royal Ballet, Covent Garden and Royal Ballet of Flanders, Belgium. September 3. Rialto theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €25/15. September 4. Strovolos Municipal theatre, Nicosia.