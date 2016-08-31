Djokovic advances by walkover past injured Vesely (early results from Day 3)

World number one Novak Djokovic received a free pass into the third round of the US Open when Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic withdrew from their match on Wednesday due to a left forearm injury.

The walkover provided the top-seeded defending champion with an extended break to improve his niggling left wrist injury before his next match against either Guido Pella of Argentina or Mikhail Youzhny of Russia.

The 23-year-old Vesely, ranked 49th, beat Djokovic in the second round at the ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo event in April in their only meeting, making him one of two top 100 players with more wins than losses against the Serbian.

In early women’s action on Day Three, Czech Petra Kvitova, the women’s 14th seed and a twice former Wimbledon champion, beat Cagla Buyukakcay of Turkey 7-6(2) 6-3 to reach round three.

Seventh seed and 2015 US Open finalist Roberta Vinci of Italy powered to a 6-1 6-3 victory over Christina McHale of US to book her place in the third round.

Results from the US Open Men’s Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday:

Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) beat Benoit Paire (France) 6-2 6-4 3-6 6-4

23-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 7-6(3) 6-4 6-4

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) walkover

Kyle Edmund (Britain) beat Ernesto Escobedo (U.S.) 7-5 6-4 6-4

Results from the US Open Women’s Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday:

Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat 9-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-4 6-4

12-Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) beat Evgeniya Rodina (Russia) 6-7(5) 6-2 6-2

22-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) beat Lauren Davis (U.S.) 6-1 4-6 6-3

14-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Cagla Buyukakcay (Turkey) 7-6(2) 6-3

Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat Wang Yafan (China) 7-5 6-3

24-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) beat Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 6-3 6-2

7-Roberta Vinci (Italy) beat Christina McHale (U.S.) 6-1 6-3