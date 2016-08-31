Hart joins Torino on season-long loan

Torino have completed the signing of goalkeeper Joe Hart from Manchester City on a season-long loan, both clubs confirmed on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old has been unable to secure a first-team place under new manager Pep Guardiola and has fallen down the pecking order behind 17 million pound signing Claudio Bravo and Willy Caballero.

The England goalkeeper said his career had reached a turning point. “It was a sign. Torino’s offer came in the right moment, with the right manner. I am very excited to compare myself in an important and beautiful league such as Serie A,” Hart told the club’s website (www.torinofc.it).

Hart, who was also linked with a move to Sunderland, will become the first English goalkeeper to play in Serie A since the league began in 1929. He has won two league titles with City since joining from lower-division side Shrewsbury Town in 2006.

Torino thrashed Bologna 5-1 on Sunday in their latest league game and are seventh in the standings on three points, having conceded four goals in their two matches.