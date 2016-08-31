The situation in Karagiozis’ neighbourhood is suffocating. People from all over the region have moved to the capital. The Sarai becomes surrounded by shacks, tents and huts. The Pasha orders everyone to evacuate the area, but Karagiozis is among the first who refuses to move. So, the Princess takes action to solve the problem by using devious means. Karagiozis though ridicules everything.

The play is a comedy suitable for all ages in which the jokes of the traditional characters of Greek folklore shadow theatre are interchanged with contemporary references. Karagiozis is a character of Greek folklore originating in a Turkish shadow play, and the name is borrowed from Turkish Karagöz meaning dark eye.

Performer and script writer Thodoris Kostidakis learned the art of shadow theatre from his father, Takis Kostidakis and has been performing since 1999. Kostidakis also works as an experiential drama facilitator, leading workshops and performances at schools, cultural associations, museums, festivals and volunteer organisations both in Greece and Cyprus.

In 2012 he started the project KaragioZEIS everywhere! together with the Arts and Moods workshop. The collaboration with the art groups results in events in the art of shadow theatre – performances, art exhibitions, creative workshops, educational programmes, musical nights and theatrical events.

His original studies include Bachelor and Master degrees in architecture from the National Technical University of Athens.

Karagiozis is Moving House

Shadow theatre comedy by Theodoros Kostidakis as part of the Kypria International Festival 2016. September 3. University of Cyprus, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-894000. September 5. Kaimakliotis Museum, Aradippou, Larnaca. September 6. Deryneia Municipal Amphitheatre. September 7. Geroskipou Public Square. Tel: 70-002212