Leaders hold third meeting

August 31st, 2016 Cyprus 0 comments

Leaders hold third meeting

The two leaders held their second meeting out of seven on Monday

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci hold their third meeting on Wednesday as part of a new round of intensified talks under the UN-auspices.

The two leaders are also set to meet on Friday, September 2, Tuesday September 6, Thursday September 8 and Wednesday September 14.

Anastasiades told the media after his meeting with Akinci on Monday that no statements will be made about the meetings and that a press release will be issued on September 14, when the current intensified round of talks is set to conclude.

At the same time he assured that the intention is not to have a `black out` but rather to facilitate the work during these important meetings and render them more effective.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close