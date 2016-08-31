Leaders hold third meeting

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci hold their third meeting on Wednesday as part of a new round of intensified talks under the UN-auspices.

The two leaders are also set to meet on Friday, September 2, Tuesday September 6, Thursday September 8 and Wednesday September 14.

Anastasiades told the media after his meeting with Akinci on Monday that no statements will be made about the meetings and that a press release will be issued on September 14, when the current intensified round of talks is set to conclude.

At the same time he assured that the intention is not to have a `black out` but rather to facilitate the work during these important meetings and render them more effective.