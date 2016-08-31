Limassol wine festival (VIDEO)

Limassol’s wine festival is already underway, buzzing with locals and tourists alike drinking, dancing and getting a full taste of traditional Cyprus.

With cheap wine at the ready and stands full of sophisticated, fancier bottles, there’s high spirits down at Limassol’s municipal gardens where the event is held.

Attracting tourists from different parts of the world and locals from across the country, the festival will go on every night until September 4 from 7pm-11pm. Free buses are available.

Ticket prices:

Adults €6, teenagers 13-18 years €4, children up to 12 years €3. Tel: 25-344402.