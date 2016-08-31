A minute with Apostolos Parellis Olympic discus athlete

Where do you live?

I live close to my training centre in Nicosia with my wife and my daughter in a flat.

Best childhood memory?

Going to the beach for camping with my family and staying there the whole night. Playing with my brother and my sister for hours.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish?

My favourite food is of course souvlakia which I can’t resist, I can identify the charcoal smell from far away!

What did you have for breakfast?

I love to eat omelet, toast with cheese or halloumi with turkey, some walnuts and yogurt with honey.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I can consider myself as a day person. Would love to spend a whole day at the beach, having breakfast and lunch, playing around with my little daughter and do some water sports. This is an ideal weekend day.

Best book ever read?

Do not have a favorite book.

Favourite film of all time?

The Godfather – excellent movie with excellent cast. Not much more to say about this movie!

Favourite holiday destination?

My favourite holidays are always in Cyprus, I prefer to go to Paphos to remote beaches, Akamas or Lara and explore the unknown areas with friends.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I can listen to all types of music except heavy mental and trance music. It is just not my type.

What is always in your fridge?

Water!!!

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

I would prefer an urban house, living close to the city but in a quiet neighborhood. I would love to have a small cozy house a big yard with grass.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would choose to meet Ayrton Senna – one of the greatest Formula One drivers of all time.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Spend one great day with friends and family!

What is your greatest fear?

Death of a close friend or relative.