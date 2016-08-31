Movies under the stars

The summer might be dragging on but for those of us in the city there is a silver lining: the screening of more outdoor films this week. And tonight the classic When Harry met Sally will be screened at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation as part of the Faneromeni 16 festival.

Will sex ruin a perfect relationship between a man and a woman? That’s what Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) debate during their first meeting while traveling from Chicago to New York. And eleven years later, they are still no closer to finding the answer. Will these two best friends ever accept that they are meant for each other… or will they continue to deny the attraction that has existed since the first moment… when Harry met Sally?

This romantic comedy was voted number 60 of Bravo’s 100 Funniest Movies. Producer and writer Nora Ephron received a British Academy Film award, an Oscar nomination and a Writers Guild of America Award nomination for her screenplay.

The Constantia summer movie marathon is also still with us until September 19. Tonight, the open air venue will screen the French drama Sansa.

“Sansa is a young man. The camera pursues him, takes a peep at him, tries to catch his face, his look, his cap. The camera gets out of breath running after the man, becoming an observer, a friend into his endless trip between the stations of Paris, the streets of Spain and Portugal, Italy and Hungary, Burkina Faso and Egypt, India, the illuminated roads and boards and lounges of Japan. Sansa is free-minded and impulsive. He is a man who will accost people on the street – women – to be courted, next minute – to be forgotten. He will get into trouble, but behind the next corner he will run away. Maybe the next train will take him to the end of his adventure …” is how popular Internet Movie Database IMDB describes the plot of this film which promises to take the viewers to many places while watching Sansa’s progress.

Next, on Thursday, the Constantia cinema will show the Palestinian drama Eyes of a Thief set in the West Bank and partly based on an incident that took place in Silwad in 2002. Though it won Khaled Abol Naja a Cairo International Festival Film award for best actor, the film was received with criticism by both Israelis and Palestinians. While Israelis criticised the glorification of a murderer, the Palestinians disapproved of the portrayal of the wife seeing her as not entirely faithful to her husband who is held in an Israeli jail.

The biographical drama about Jimi Hendrik’s life which is screened in the same cinema on Friday has also been criticised. In 1966, an unknown guitarist named James Hendrik leaves New York for London, changes his name to Jimi and his career takes off.

Though this is true, some people complain that much of the film never happened. According to many close to the guitarist some of the scenes are complete fabrications. However, biographical or not the 2013 film has been hailed as very entertaining, so one way or another it may well be worth spending yet another evening with a movie under the stars.

When Harry Met Sally

Screening of the comedy as part of the Faneromeni 16 festival. August 31. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 9pm. Tel: 22-128157

Sansa

Screening of the 2003 French drama. August 31. Constantia Open-Air Cinema, 15 Solonos Michaelides Street, Nicosia. 9pm. €5/free. With Greek subtitles. Tel: 22-349085

Eyes of a Thief

Screening of the 2014 Palestinian drama. September 1. Constantia Open-Air Cinema, 15 Solonos Michaelides Street, Nicosia. 9pm. €5/free. With Greek subtitles. Tel: 22-349085

Jimi: All is by my Side

Screening of the 2013 biographical drama. September 2. Constantia Open-Air Cinema, 15 Solonos Michaelides Street, Nicosia. 9pm. €5/free. With Greek subtitles. Tel: 22-349085