Murray flourishes in new conditions at U.S. Open (Day 2 results)

By Simon Cambers

Second seed Andy Murray has always said he would quite like an indoor grand slam event and at the U.S. Open it seems he has found the next best thing.

The Scot cruised into the second round at Flushing Meadows with a 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over the Czech Lukas Rosol in the night session on Tuesday.

The new roof over Arthur Ashe Stadium was open but because of its size, Wimbledon and Olympic champion Murray said it made conditions almost identical to an indoor tournament.

“It’s quite different playing out there now,” Murray told reporters. “There’s literally no wind at all. It almost has the feel of playing indoors, it’s perfect conditions.”

The roof, combined with the cooler evening air, made conditions easier to control the ball as well as ramping up the decibel levels for the traditionally noisy New York crowd.

“It’s a lot louder than most places we play and it’s a slightly different sound out there,” the 2012 U.S. Open champion added.

“There’s always been noise but I think the roof has changed it a little bit.

“You get used to it as the match goes on but it would be quite a significant difference if you play on the outdoor courts.”

Murray will play Marcel Granollers of Spain in the second round.

Results from the U.S. Open Men’s Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday

2-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-2 6-2

Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Radu Albot (Moldova) 5-7 3-6 6-4 6-4 7-6(5)

16-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat Borna Coric (Croatia) 3-4 (Coric retired)

Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat Victor Estrella (Dominican Republic) 6-0 6-1 6-1

Jared Donaldson (U.S.) beat 12-David Goffin (Belgium) 4-6 7-5 6-4 6-0

Alessandro Giannessi (Italy) beat Denis Kudla (U.S.) 0-6 6-4 6-1 1-6 6-0

Paul-Henri Mathieu (France) beat Christian Harrison (U.S.) 6-0 6-2 6-1

Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat 29-Sam Querrey (U.S.) 7-6(4) 6-7(0) 6-3 6-3

3-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 7-6(4) 6-4 6-4

Nicolas Mahut (France) beat 25-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 6-3 7-5 1-0 (Kohlschreiber retired)

11-David Ferrer (Spain) beat Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 6-5 (Dolgopolov retired)

27-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Daniel Brands (Germany) 3-6 6-1 6-4 7-6(4)

Daniel Evans (Britain) beat Rajeev Ram (U.S.) 6-2 4-6 7-5 6-1

Karen Khachanov (Russia) beat Thomas Fabbiano (Italy) 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3

22-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Inigo Cervantes (Spain) 6-2 6-4 7-6(7)

6-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Benjamin Becker (Germany) 6-1 6-1 3-6 6-3

Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Ilya Ivashka (Belarus) 6-0 7-5 6-2

Jeremy Chardy (France) beat Michael Mmoh (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 6-1

Illya Marchenko (Ukraine) beat Ivan Dodig (Croatia) 6-3 6-4 6-7(4) 7-5

Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania) beat Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) 3-6 7-6(3) 6-4 6-2

19-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat Evgeny Donskoy (Russia) 4-6 1-6 7-6(2) 6-3 6-3

8-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat John Millman (Australia) 6-3 2-6 5-7 6-4 6-3

Marcel Granollers (Spain) beat Juan Monaco (Argentina) 7-6(5) 7-6(2) 6-4

14-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) beat Aljaz Bedene (Britain) 6-4 6-4 6-4

30-Gilles Simon (France) beat Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-1 6-4

Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) beat Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 6-4 6-2 6-1

21-Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 4-6 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-6(5) 7-5

Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Teymuraz Gabashvili (Russia) 6-7(9) 3-6 7-6(5) 7-5 6-4

Donald Young (U.S.) beat Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 6-3 7-5 4-6 7-5

Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) 6-4 6-4 7-6(3)

Damir Dzumhur (Bosnia and Herzegovina) beat 17-Bernard Tomic (Australia) 6-4 6-3 4-6 7-6(0)

Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) beat Florian Mayer (Germany) 6-3 6-4 7-6(7)