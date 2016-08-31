Russian tourist found dead in the sea off Oroklini

A 58-year-old Russian tourist was found floating dead on Wednesday in the sea off Oroklini, in Larnaca.

According to police, the Oroklini police station was informed at around 11.30am that a man was seen floating unconscious in the sea off an Oroklini beach and was brought to shore by other swimmers.

He was transferred to the Larnaca general hospital where he was pronounced dead by the medical staff on duty. Police said that there were no external injuries to his body.

The man, police said, who was in Cyprus on holiday, was staying alone in a hotel at the Oroklini beach area. The tourist agency that had arranged his travel, police said, was to inform his relatives in Russia as to the man’s death.

A post mortem will be carried out on Thursday at Larnaca hospital.