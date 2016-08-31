Six Greeks to stand trial for Ayia Napa pharmacy theft

The trial of six Greek nationals charged in connection with the theft of cash from an Ayia Napa Pharmacy in August was scheduled for September 13 by Famagusta district court.

Three women aged 24, 27 and 29 and three men aged 19, 27 and 30 were charged with the theft of €29,000 from the premises

The court ordered they be released conditionally until the trial, with each paying €2,000 bail, surrendering their travel documents and presenting themselves at Paralimni and Dherynia police stations periodically.

On August 16, the 49-year-old owner of the pharmacy reported to Famagusta CID that a small black bag containing the money had been stolen from under the serving counter of the shop.

Police visited the scene and following investigations ascertained the culprits had made their way into the building through an aluminium door on the south side of the shop.

CCTV footage installed in the pharmacy verified that a few minutes before 8am an unidentified man, his face covered with a handkerchief and wearing white surgical gloves had entered the shop from the side door. He immediately headed for the counter where the bag was and after taking it, left the way he had come in.

The business was open at the time of the theft, with three employees working. They did not appear to have noticed the thief. They all underwent fingerprinting with negative results.

Evidence gathered from the pharmacy was sent for forensic examination and CCTV footage from various sources in the area was gathered and analysed.

During the investigation of the case, evidence implicating two brothers from Greece aged 24 and 30 came to light. Arrest warrants were issued for them and they were apprehended but search of their residence did not produce anything incriminating.

The remaining four were later arrested in connection with the case.