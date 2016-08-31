The top-10 most violent cities worldwide

Which cities have the highest rates of murder worldwide? According to the The Mexico Citizens Council for Public Security, the very worst of them are concentrated in Mexico, Venezuela and Honduras. In 2015, Caracas in Venezuela topped the list with 119.87 murders per 100,000 people.

San Pedro Sula in Honduras came second with 111.03 homicides per 100,000 people while San Salvador, capital of El Salvador, rounded off the top three with 108.54 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants. Earlier this month, the US State Department issued a warning about Honduras to US citizens, saying that the level of kidnapping, crime and violence there remains critically high.

