Traffic police Limassol campaign

Limassol police announced the results of a campaign carried out on Monday to combat serious and fatal collisions, which involved targeted checks on drivers using their cell phones, and other motoring offences.

The campaign was carried out by Limassol traffic department officers in various parts of the city between 8am and 6pm with special emphasis placed on coastal Amathounda avenue and the town centre.

Police said eighty people were caught in the ten-hour period, 36 for speeding, 12 for not using a hands-free device while on the phone, five for parking in spaces reserved for the disabled, and 27 for other unspecified offences.

Two drivers were also arrested for driving without insurance while two cars were retained for further examinations.