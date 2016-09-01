Aradhippou council asks Phedonos to put up or face consequences

The Aradhippou municipal council on Thursday urged Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos to provide the police with evidence concerning his allegations of corruption at the Larnaca district local authority or face legal sanctions.

Last week Phedonos charged that Aradhippou municipality officials had demanded kickbacks from oilfield service giant Schlumberger, that was looking to set up its base of operations in Larnaca a couple of years ago.

Despite repeated calls however, the mayor has so far refused to give a formal statement to police, saying he had no confidence in the force.

“The excuses voiced by the Paphos mayor to avoid giving police a written statement are cheap,” the Aradhippou municipality said in a written statement.

It urged Phedonos to give police any information in his possession and stop slinging mud and slandering members of the council.

“If he has no evidence to back his claims … the least he can do is to apologise in public,” the statement said.

His refusal to submit any evidence to police and continuous “unfounded allegations and accusations” was clearly a form of publishing false news and information that hurt public confidence towards the municipal council and the municipal services.

“We think the authorities must officially invite the Paphos mayor to give a formal statement and in case of refusal to launch legal proceedings against him,” the statement said.

The council said it was not seeking to cover up the case, “if of course there is a case,” but on the contrary it was asking the authorities to investigate the matter and identify the guilty parties, if any.

“If, on the other hand, the investigation shows that Mr. Phedonos’ accusations are unfounded, then he must suffer the consequences,” the council said. “People cannot be pilloried and reputations sullied with unfounded, unsubstantiated charges for the sake of possible expediencies.”