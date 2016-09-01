Bar review: Silver Star, Nicosia

What opened as an informal after work drinking spot has evolved into one of the most reliably popular but low key bars in Nicosia. Silver Star, a sturdy favourite among Nicosians, is a light, breezy and atmospheric venue with high quality drinks and a no fuss atmosphere – perfect for after work drinks, top end cheese and charcuterie nibbles.

Silver Star is a wine bar by Cava Nostra wine shop. Situated near Nicosia’s old city on the corner of Sophouli Street, and has this month seen renovations completed, sliding open their new glass doors to a brighter and fresher familiar classic.

Specialising in wines and now also gins, its relaxed environment, eclectic music and high quality beverages attract a diverse crowd; with lawyers and accountants from nearby offices making up the bulk in the afternoons and a wider spectrum of people in the evenings. Large old trees, high wooden barrels and tall stools decorate the pavement outside sheltered underneath a fanciful metal fan like canopy. Although Silver Star can seat 60-70 guests, finding a place to sit outside is not always easy, so an early show or a quick phone call to reserve is advisable.

The renovations are subtle but effective making everything seem substantially more spacious: the upgraded bar station now offers wall to wall drinks display, new sound systems have been incorporated, larger selections of wines available and huge sliding glass doors allowing the shop front to open into the outdoor drinking area. Pretty internal walled arches separate the areas between the bar and the indoor room, which currently sports one very large high table for strangers and friends alike to share.

A perch at the bar looking out at fellow drinkers while browsing through the carefully designed gin cocktails menu seems like the natural thing to do. Claiming to be the first bar to introduce Hendricks Gin to the market, Silver Star prides itself on marrying Gin with Tonic in such a way to help re-educate people’s taste buds, arguing that mixed in the right way with other high quality ingredients gin based drinks become an ultimate highball experience. And judging by the Bulldog gin coconut and chocolate I had, you will hear no disputes from me on this matter; subtle, refreshing and exotic, it’s a gin cocktail to be reckoned with. There’s an original and inviting list of options, from Hendricks rose and rhubarb or Gin Mare, Habanera chili, tomato water and mint to Tanqueray, dry Curacao and chamomile.

The wine selection here, like everything else, is hand selected. With 30 different wines on offer by the glass and approximately 100 labels over all, their focus is on low intervention wines with little to no added sulphites, chemicals or additives; coming from biodynamic agriculture.

In a nutshell, it’s a friendly, easy bar with a great vibe and excellent wine and gin cocktails.

Silver Star

Where: Sofouli 44-46, Nicosia

When: Monday to Thursday 5.30-00:30, Fridays 5.30-01.30

How much: cocktails range from €7.50 to €11.50, glasses of wine €4.50-€9 and bottles €16-€36

Contact: 22 666579, facebook.com/silverstarwinebar/