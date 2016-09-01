Bowl to raise money for charity

Join the fun at MY Mall this weekend and help children who need your support at the same time!

A two-day charity event combines playing games with bowling at AHS Playplanet in the Limassol mall this weekend. The ‘Alien bowling’ in the basement of MY Mall offers a modern bowling alley and an exciting game arcade and visitors will be able to play great bowling games on Saturday and Sunday.

Children will have the opportunity to participate in the Studio 8 School of Art & Design crafts workshop and enjoy the educational building structures of Bricks 4Kidz. During the two-day event the little ones will also be entertained by “Youpi” the clown with face painting and balloon creations as well as masterpieces made from plasticine by Wonder Dough.

On Sunday September 4 the fairies of the FairyTale & StoryBook Events will also join the event. In addition, kids will be able to boost the charity Dancing Queen Foundation by buying toys, hand-made items, books and flowers.

All proceeds will go to the Dancing Queen Foundation, a charity which aims to improve children’s psychological health and well-being by supporting programmes which raise funds in support of clinical and educational programmes. Last year, they collected more than €50,000 at various charity events and from volunteers, most of which was used to help children with psychological support as well as for special education and speech therapy.

The event is sponsored by AHS Playplanet, Alien Bowling and the Marrone Rosso Café in MY Mall.

Charity Bazaar and Bowling

A day for fun for all for charity. September 3-4. My Mall, 285 Franklin Roosevelt street, Limassol. 11am-6pm. Tel: 25-343777