British pensioner killed in traffic accident

A British permanent resident of Cyprus aged 76 was killed in a traffic accident on Wednesday night.

According to the police, shortly before 10pm the British man was driving on the highway from Kalo Chorio towards Larnaca airport when under unknown circumstances he lost control of his car and fell into the ditch at the side of the road where he was immobilised.

A driver travelling behind him saw the accident and called an ambulance, which took the driver to the Larnaca General Hospital where doctors confirmed his death.

Policemen at the scene confirmed the Briton was wearing a seatbelt and did not have any external injuries.

The exact cause of death is expected to be revealed Thursday when an autopsy will be carried out.