Classics and remixes from Gabriel & Dresden

Yet again Limassol’s Guaba Beach Bar is the setting for an event with some of the world’s best DJs on Sunday. This time they host American DJs and producers Gabriel & Dresden.

As part of their classics and remixes tour the two world renowned DJs intent to surprise the guests at the popular beach bar with their performance.

After a small break from their act to follow their individual careers and explore new and different music routes Josh Gabriel and Dave Dresden decided to get back together to offer the fans a new taste of what they already knew and love.

The duo first joined forces in 2001 and quickly made a name for themselves. In 2002 released their first single ‘Lament’ and many more singles and albums followed over the years. Their remix for Above & Beyond’s ‘No One on Earth’ was voted the number one track of the year for 2004 on Armin Van Buuren’s ‘A State of Trance’ radio show.

In 2007 and 2008 Gabriel and Dresden won the coveted ‘America’s best DJ’ annual international dance music award (IDMA) for which they were nominated a number of times.

Soon after they separated for several years to pursue their own careers but got back together in 2011.

Since their reunion they have performed at many clubs and festivals around the world.

Life performance by the DJs. September 4. Guaba Beach Bar, Limassol. 12pm-9pm, €10 with one free drink. Tel: 96-682865. This event is for 17 years of age and over and guests need to have proof of identification ready upon arrival or they will not be admitted.