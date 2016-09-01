Drunk passenger arrested at airport

A 47-year-old female tourist from the UK was arrested on Wednesday for causing a row at Paphos airport and verbally assaulting a police officer.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 10.20pm. The woman who was a passenger on board an incoming flight, and who appeared to be intoxicated, refused to present her documents at passport control at the airport’s arrivals terminal, and was shouting.

After an officer tried to calm her down, police said, she started hurling obscenities at him.

A case is to be filed in court.

