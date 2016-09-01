Female Ayia Napa murder suspect charged

A 48-year-old woman held in connection with the murder of a British national in Ayia Napa in August was charged as an accomplice on Thursday but asked for more time to respond.

The woman was charged with complicity after the fact but her lawyer asked the Famagusta district court to afford his client time to decide on her plea.

The court adjourned until next Friday, September 9.

The suspect will remain in custody until then.

The 48-year-old was arrested on August 16 in connection with the murder of 22-year-old George Low, from Dartford, Kent, that took place two days earlier in the popular holiday resort.

Low and his friend Ben Barker were walking along Gregori Afxentiou Street at around 3.20am on august 14, when they were attacked and stabbed by two men.

Low suffered a blow to his throat, which severed his carotid artery. Barker was stabbed four times in the back, but survived.

Police issued arrest warrants for two men, Mehmet Akpinar, 22, and Sali Ahmet, 43, who were eventually captured in Kyrenia, in the Turkish occupied north, on August 19.

They were brought before a court in the breakaway state and were remanded, not in connection with the murder, but for trespassing in a military area, a charge faced by people crossing into the north by means other than a checkpoint.

The woman, who was in a relationship with one of the men, told police he had confided in her that they had stabbed the two Britons. The four men had argued because the Britons were urinating in a public area, he claimed.

The woman also admitted that she had provided her boyfriend with a change of clothes. The next day she went to Ayia Napa again to collect his mobile phone, she said.

The pair are to be held in the north for three months and will then appear at a new hearing.

Daily newspaper Kibris reported that that Akpinar was a holder of Turkish citizenship, while his father is a citizen of the breakaway state. In addition, both Ahmet’s parents hold citizenship in the north.

Republic police said they have submitted a request to the UN bi-communal technical committee on crime for the two men.

The committee was set up in 2008 so that both sides could cooperate on issues such as money laundering, illegal immigration, trafficking in human beings and arms and drugs trafficking.