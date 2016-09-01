Luiz back at Chelsea, Spurs sign Sissoko (all transfer deadline day moves)

By Steve Tongue and Ed Dove

Chelsea re-signed David Luiz and Premier League champions Leicester City broke their transfer record for striker Islam Slimani as Premier League clubs exceeded the one billion pounds barrier when the curtain fell on transfer deadline day.

Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere completed an unexpected loan move to Bournemouth, while Tottenham Hotspur pipped Everton to Newcastle United’s Moussa Sissoko in a deal said to be worth 30 million pounds ($39.41 million).

Fees paid by Premier League clubs passed one billion pounds for the first time, according to financial analysts Deloitte.

That was inflated by the world record 89 million pounds that Manchester United paid Juventus for France midfielder Paul Pogba earlier in the window. United also got one of the close-season bargains in Zlatan Ibrahimovic who joined as a free agent.

The highest fee on deadline day, reported to be about 34 million pounds, was paid by Chelsea for Brazil defender Luiz who had left the London club to join Paris Saint-Germain two years ago for 50 million pounds.

Chelsea also completed the signing of Spanish left back Marcos Alonso from Fiorentina for 24 million pounds, making them the Premier League’s biggest spenders on the final day.

Leicester were among 13 Premier League clubs to break their club transfer record, paying an initial 30 million euros ($33.47 million) to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Slimani. It was the third time they had set their club record in the window.

France midfielder Sissoko appeared set for a move to Everton before Spurs nipped in to sign the player, having earlier completed a deal to bring Olympique de Marseille forward Georges-Kevin N’Koudou to White Hart Lane in a five-year deal.

Manchester City, who splashed out millions on players such as England defender John Stones earlier in the widnow, were among the clubs trimming their squads on deadline day.

Coach Pep Guardiola allowed England goalkeeper Joe Hart, Wilfried Bony, Samir Nasri and Eliaquim Mangala to leave on season-long loans.

Mario Balotelli ended his miserable spell at Liverpool by joining Nice in a permanent transfer.

Another England international, midfielder Wilshere, moved on loan to Bournemouth from Arsenal as he looks to get his career back on track after being plagued by injuries in recent seasons.

All last day transfer deals

WALES STRIKER ROBSON KANU JOINS WEST BROM

Hal Robson-Kanu has joined West Bromwich Albion on a two-year contract. The 27-year-old striker, a free agent after leaving Reading at the end of last season, was a standout performers in Wales’s run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

CHELSEA CONFIRM RE-SIGNING OF DAVID LUIZ

Chelsea have re-signed Brazilian defender David Luiz from Paris St Germain on a three-year contract after two years in France.

“I’m delighted to return to Chelsea. We had a fantastic story during my first time at the club and I want to help the team and Antonio Conte achieve a lot of success,” the 29-year-old told the club’s website.

STOKE’S JOSELU JOINS DEPORTIVO ON LOAN

Stoke City forward Joselu has joined Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna on loan until the end of the season.

SISSOKO CONFIRMS SPURS MOVE ON TWITTER

Newcastle United midfielder Moussa Sissoko said on his Twitter account that he had joined Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year contract.

LAMBERT LEAVES WEST BROM FOR CARDIFF

Former Southampton and Liverpool striker Rickie Lambert has joined Cardiff City from West Bromwich Albion for an undisclosed fee.

EVERTON SIGN VALENCIA ON LOAN FROM WEST HAM

Everton have signed Ecuador forward Enner Valencia on a season-long loan from West Ham United, with an option to make the deal permanent.

EMNES MOVES FROM SWANSEA TO BLACKBURN ON LOAN

Blackburn Rovers have signed forward Marvin Emnes from Swansea City on loan until January.

WATFORD SELL ANYA TO DERBY COUNTY

Watford wing back Ikechi Anya has completed a permanent transfer to Derby County.

HULL SIGN MBOKANI ON LOAN FROM DYNAMO KIEV

Hull City have announced the loan signing of forward Dieumerci Mbokani from Dynamo Kiev. The 30-year-old spent last season on loan at Norwich City.

WEST HAM PART WAYS WITH POYET

West Ham United have terminated the contract of midfielder Diego Poyet. The 21-year-old was signed from Charlton Athletic in 2013.

LIVERPOOL ANNOUNCE ANOTHER LOAN FOR MARKOVIC

Liverpool have confirmed that Lazar Markovic will spend the rest of the season on loan at Sporting Lisbon. The 22-year-old Serbia international spent last season on loan at Turkish side Fenerbahce.

NEWCASTLE SIGN ATSU ON LOAN FROM CHELSEA

Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Ghana winger Christian Atsu on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

CHELSEA’S PIAZON JOINS FULHAM

Brazilian midfielder Lucas Piazon, 22, has joined English Championship side Fulham from Chelsea on loan until Jan. 15.

SUNDERLAND SIGN MAN CITY CENTRE BACK DENAYER ON LOAN

Manchester City have sent 21-year-old central defender Jason Denayer on a season-long loan to Sunderland.

BURNLEY LOAN ULVESTAD TO CHARLTON

Burnley have loaned midfielder Fredrik Ulvestad to third-tier side Charlton Athletic for the rest of the season.

MCGEADY SWAPS EVERTON FOR PRESTON NORTH END

Everton midfielder Aiden McGeady has joined Preston North End on loan for the remainder of the season.

BOURNEMOUTH SIGN WILSHERE ON LOAN FROM ARSENAL

Midfielder Jack Wilshere has joined Bournemouth from Arsenal on a season-long loan, the Premier League clubs said.

LEICESTER CONFIRM STRIKER SLIMANI SIGNING

Premier League champions Leicester City have completed the signing of Algeria striker Islam Slimani from Sporting Lisbon.

A statement on Sporting’s website said Leicester had paid 30 million euros for the 27-year-old, with an additional five million in add-ons.

REACH LEAVES MIDDLESBROUGH FOR SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

Middlesbrough have sold 23-year-old midfielder Adam Reach to Sheffield Wednesday.

SWANSEA SEND DEFENDER TABANOU TO GRANADA ON LOAN

Swansea City have loaned defender Franck Tabanou to Spanish club Granada for the rest of the season. The 27-year joined the Swans from St-Etienne in July 2015, but was loaned back to the French club after making three cup appearances.

HULL SIGN MANCHESTER UNITED MIDFIELDER WEIR

Hull City have signed Manchester United midfielder James Weir on a three-year deal. The 21-year-old has featured once for United, coming on in their 3-2 win over Arsenal in February.

WORLD CUP WINNER ARBELOA SIGNS FOR WEST HAM

Former Liverpool defender and World Cup winner Alvaro Arbeloa has joined West Ham United on a one-year contract. The 33-year-old Spaniard was a free agent after his contract with Spanish giants Real Madrid ended in June 2016.

LIVERPOOL CUT BALOTELLI LOOSE AS STRIKER JOINS NICE

Misfiring Italian striker Mario Balotelli has joined French side Nice on a free transfer, bringing an end to his unhappy stint at Liverpool, who signed him in August 2014 for 16 million pounds.

BURNLEY LOAN DEFENDER LAFFERTY TO SHEFFIELD UNITED

Burnley’s Daniel Lafferty will spend the rest of the season in the third tier of English football after moving to Sheffield United on a season-long loan.

NYOM LEAVES WATFORD FOR WEST BROM

West Bromwich Albion have signed full-back Allan Nyom from Watford on a four-year deal.

BAPTISTE SWAPS MIDDLESBROUGH FOR PRESTON NORTH END

Middlesbrough defender Alex Baptiste has joined Preston North End on a season-long loan. The 30-year-old joined Boro in July 2015, but suffered a double leg break 20 minutes after making his debut in a friendly. He made his competitive debut for Boro in the League Cup against Fulham last week.

ESPANYOL KEEPER LOPEZ JOINS SPURS ON LOAN

Tottenham Hotspur have signed goalkeeper Pau Lopez on a season-long loan from La Liga side Espanyol. The 21-year-old will offer Spurs additional cover for Hugo Lloris, who is currently injured, and Michel Vorm.

LEEDS SIGN MIDFIELDER O’KANE FROM BOURNEMOUTH

Ireland midfielder Eunan O’Kane has signed a two-year deal with Leeds United. The 26-year-old, who made 16 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth last season, represented Northern Ireland at youth level before switching to Ireland at senior level.

SPURS SIGN NKOUDOU FROM MARSEILLE ON FIVE-YEAR DEAL

Tottenham Hotspur and Olympique de Marseille traded players, with midfielder Georges-Kevin Nkoudou moving to London on a five-year deal and Clinton N’Jie joining the Ligue 1 side on a season-long loan.

CHELSEA AGREE FEE TO SIGN LUIZ FROM PSG

Chelsea have agreed a fee with Paris Saint-Germain for the return of Brazilian international defender David Luiz, the Premier League club announced.

British media put the fee for his return to Stamford Bridge at about 30 million pounds ($39.40 million) as new manager Antonio Conte moves closer to securing the extra cover in central defence he has craved since taking over.

RED BULL SALZBURG SIGN WISDOM FROM LIVERPOOL

Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old made 22 appearances for the Premier League club since making his debut in 2012. He spent last season on loan with Norwich City.

SUNDERLAND JOIN PREMIER LEAGUE RECORD-BREAKERS

Sunderland became the 13th Premier League club to set a new spending high for a single player during the transfer window, by splashing 16 million euros on the Gabon international midfielder Didier Ndong from French side Lorient.

JUVENTUS SIGN CUADRADO ON THREE-YEAR LOAN

Winger Juan Cuadrado has completed his return to Juventus on a three-year loan deal from Chelsea.

The 28-year-old, who joined Juve on a season-long loan from the Premier League side in August last year, scored four goals in 28 league matches last season to help the Italian club to a Serie A and Coppa Italia double.

RANGERS SIGN SENDEROS ON ONE-YEAR DEAL

Glasgow Rangers have signed Switzerland defender Philippe Senderos on a one-year contract. The former Arsenal and Valencia defender last played for Swiss side Grasshoppers before leaving at the end of last season.

BLACKBURN SIGN MULGREW FROM CELTIC

Blackburn Rovers have signed defender Charlie Mulgrew from Celtic on a three-year deal.

MAN CITY’S MANGALA MOVES TO VALENCIA ON LOAN

Manchester City’s 25-year-old France defender Eliaquim Mangala has moved to Valencia on a season-long loan deal.

He joined City from Porto in August 2014 but has struggled to establish himself after making 48 Premier League appearances under the club’s former manager Manuel Pellegrini.

CHELSEA SIGN DEFENDER ALONSO FROM FIORENTINA

Chelsea have signed left back Marcos Alonso from Italian top-flight club Fiorentina on a five-year contract.

The 25-year-old Spaniard is no stranger to English football, having played for Bolton Wanderers from July 2010 to July 2013. He also spent five months on loan at Sunderland in 2014.

GALATASARAY COMPLETE DE JONG SIGNING

Galatasaray have signed midfielder Nigel de Jong from Los Angeles Galaxy on a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old featured 18 times in Major League Soccer this season, having moved to the club from AC Milan in January following previous stints with Manchester City, HSV Hamburg and Ajax.

STOKE SIGN DUTCH DEFENDER MARTINS INDI

Stoke City have signed Dutch defender Bruno Martins Indi from Porto on a season-long loan with an option to make the move permanent. The 24-year-old made 23 appearances in the Portuguese league last season to help Porto finish third in the standings.

LAZIO SIGN ALBERTO FROM LIVERPOOL

Lazio have signed midfielder Luis Alberto from Premier League side Liverpool. Alberto, who joined Liverpool from Sevilla in June 2013, spent the last season on loan with La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna.

BURNLEY SIGN HENDRICK FOR CLUB-RECORD FEE

Burnley have broken their transfer record for the second time in the transfer window to sign Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick from second-tier Derby County on a three-year contract.

The 24-year-old, who scored twice in 32 Championship appearances for Derby last season, played in all four of Ireland’s games at Euro 2016, helping them reach the last 16.

MIDDLESBROUGH SIGN TRAORE FROM VILLA

Middlesbrough have signed winger Adama Traore for an undisclosed fee from second-tier Aston Villa on a four-year contract. Villa confirmed that Boro’s 28-year-old Ghanaian midfielder, Albert Adomah, had moved in the opposite direction.

SUNDERLAND SIGN NDONG FROM LORIENT

Sunderland have signed midfielder Didier Ndong from Lorient on a five-year deal. The 22-year-old made 46 appearances for the French Ligue 1 side since joining them in January.

WERDER BREMEN SIGN GNABRY FROM ARSENAL

Werder Bremen have signed Arsenal midfielder Serge Gnabry, the German club said. Gnabry joined Arsenal in 2011 but played only 10 league games in five seasons.

NASRI JOINS SEVILLA ON LOAN

Samir Nasri has left Manchester City for Sevilla on a season-long loan. Like goalkeeper Joe Hart, who joined Torino on loan earlier, the former French international midfielder does not feature in new manager Pep Guardiola’s plans.

HULL SIGN KEEPER MARSHALL FROM CARDIFF

Hull City have signed goalkeeper David Marshall from Cardiff City on a three-year contract.

BONY COMPLETES LOAN MOVE TO STOKE

Stoke City have signed striker Wilfried Bony from Manchester City on a season-long loan. Bony, 27, has been a bit-part player at City since signing from Swansea City in January 2015, with Argentina’s Sergio Aguero leading the line at the club.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE SPENDING CROSSES BILLION POUNDS – DELOITTE

Spending by Premier League teams has already broken last season’s record and has also exceed 1 billion pounds ($1.31 billion) before the close of the transfer window, according to financial analysts Deloitte.

The clubs overtook last season’s total summer outlay of 870 million pounds, the report added.

STOKE SIGN KEEPER GRANT FROM DERBY

Stoke City have signed goalkeeper Lee Grant from Derby County in a loan deal that will run until January. Grant has made 186 appearances in all competitions for Derby over the course of two spells.

HART JOINS TORINO ON SEASON-LONG LOAN

Torino have completed the signing of goalkeeper Joe Hart from Manchester City on a season-long loan.

The 29-year-old will hope for a fresh start after falling down the pecking order behind Claudio Bravo and Willy Caballero under new manager Pep Guardiola.

BESIKTAS SIGN SWISS MIDFIELDER INLER

Besiktas have signed Swiss midfielder Gokhan Inler from Leicester City, the Turkish side have said. The clubs did not reveal the terms of the contract or financial details.