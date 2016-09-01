Perdikis wants House debate on Cobalt problems

GREENS party chairman Giorgos Perdikis said on Thursday he had tabled the problems faced by Cyprus-based Cobalt Air for discussion in parliament.

Perdikis said he had asked for the matter to be discussed by the House Transport Committee.

“We are haunted by the Helios accident,” Perdikis said, referring to the August, 2005 Helios Airways crash in Greece that killed all 121 on board.

Perdikis said they wanted to prevent a repeat of the Helios incident where the manner in which safety had been handled led to the tragic accident.

The committee, he said, must examine the continuing problems preemptively and seek ways to resolve them.