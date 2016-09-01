President, energy companies discuss future of gas reserves

Cyprus is trying to expedite development of an offshore gas field with a view of supplying the Egyptian market, Energy Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis said on Thursday.

Speaking after a meeting between President Nicos Anastasiades and a delegation of the consortium – Noble, Shell, and Delek — that owns the concession, Lakkotrypis said they discussed the latest developments regarding the Aphrodite reserve, especially in light of the prospect of selling natural gas to Egypt.

“These are the maters being discussed as regards the development and production plan, the timeframes, which we are trying to find ways to shorten, because it is to everyone’s interest, but also to have a commercially viable project,” Lakkotrypis said.

Noble found an estimated 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in the prospect in late 2011.

On Wednesday, Cyprus and Egypt signed a deal for the transfer of natural gas via pipeline to Egypt, once extraction starts at Aphrodite.

In a joint statement, the two countries said the deal would allow a direct subsea pipeline from Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) to either Egypt’s EEZ or onshore Egypt, for domestic consumption or re-export.

Noble Energy CEO David Stover said the agreement with Egypt was going to be helpful because such deals made the projects work.

As regards the timeframes, Stover said there was a number of things that have to come together as far as the timing was concerned.

“One of the big things is we are continuing to work on how we identify the cost and firm up the cost of the project, I think it is a great market opportunity right now with very few big projects in the world moving forward, to continue to have an opportunity to develop this project in a window that is the most efficient from a cost-stand point, so we are looking very hard at what those costs would be for the project,” he said.

He added that developing the market was another key issue.

“There is a lot of effort going in to just establishing where would you sell the gas and what price would you have to support the project.”