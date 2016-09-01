Progress in schools’ construction work

EDUCATION minister Costas Kadis expressed satisfaction on Thursday by the progress of major construction projects in several primary schools in the Larnaca district.

Kadis visited a number of schools in the district that are undergoing redevelopment and held a meeting at the A’ Aradippou elementary school with the mayor, the school board and members of the local parents’ association.

The minister said that he wanted to visit schools where there are construction sites to make sure that the new school year will begin with safety, “especially in schools where works are underway”. The new school year for primary schools begins on September 12, and for secondary education on September 9.

“Works are progressing, (and) they continue without affecting the smooth operation of schools,” Kadis said. He added that construction works do not compromise safety in schools.

At the moment, there are 112 projects underway, he said, which “shows the importance the education ministry gives to infrastructure”.

“Through these projects we believe we provide our teachers and children a better, safer and more functional environment,” Kadis said.

He also stressed the importance of these projects, as they “enhance greatly school operations”, but that it takes time for their completion as they “cannot be completed within one or two months in the summer”.

“Therefore, we need to ensure that they will not affect the smooth operation and security of our schools,” Kadis said.