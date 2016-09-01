Restaurant review: Zenon Tavern, Larnaca

Larnaca thrives on its tourism but while many only see the commercialised areas of town like Phinikoudes and the Makenzie area, there are a few hidden gems not too far from the centre that are worth taking a short distance to try.

To locals, it is a spot that is very well-known and plays host to countless regulars who are apparently lured back for its consistency and warm atmosphere. Zenon Taverna lies just off Phaneromeni Avenue, about ten minutes from the town centre and, due to its location, makes it a rather non-touristy, though it is very tourist-friendly with English menus and English-speaking staff.

The fact that so many local people come here, and come back, is a good enough sign that it is a place worth trying. Entering the establishment, we were worried that there would be no space to fit us in such was the demand for places on a Friday evening, yet the manager arranged us a comfortable spot. With that in mind, a reservation may not be a necessity but certainly recommended.

There is a very traditional vibe to the place, with straightforward rectangular wooden tables dressed with blue and white chequered tablecloths. The walls are donned with old instruments and paintings which add to the old-fashioned, warm ambience.

As a local tavern, you would imagine that there would be a simple meat or fish meze menu, but while there is a meze of the day option, there is such a vast list of choices that we picked and chose exactly what we wanted. There were eggs with mushrooms, beetroots mixed with olive oil and garlic, fresh olives, and a variety of dips with homemade bread to start things off. Though not the largest portions in the world, the flavours were intense and evidently fresh, especially the olives.

From then on, the dishes continued to arrive – the mushrooms, fried in an olive and lemon sauce were juicy and plump while the spinach fried with egg was also wholesome. The stuffed peppers also added a very local and homely touch. The kleftiko was prepared in a way only a typical local tavern would know while other dishes on the table included moussaka, short ribs, bulgur rice and a village salad which were all made with care.

For dessert, there were options of mahalebi, kataifi and other traditional Cypriot offerings, as well as fresh fruit. Usually, after such a big meal, the best option is also a local favourite, the Cyprus coffee.

The service at Zenon Tavern is very warm, with the manager coming to greet us on arrival as well as managing to fit us in without having made a reservation in advance on a busy night. The speed of service is also commendable, and their keenness to make suggestions when necessary was also appreciated. Being a family-run place, you had the sense that there was genuine care and effort put into everything from start to finish.

The small local taverns dotted around the city centre, rather than right in the heart of it, are becoming increasingly popular and those that appreciate a modest establishment with quality on the most important fronts will not be let down at Zenon Tavern.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Traditional Cypriot

WHERE Makedonias 8, Larnaca

WHEN Lunch and dinner

CONTACT 70002450

PRICE €25-35 – appetizer, main, side salad, dessert, drink