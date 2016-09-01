Serena continues quest for historic 23rd slam title (order of play)

Serena Williams will try to take another step toward a record-setting 23rd grand slam title at the US Open on Thursday while Andy Murray continues his quest to complete a golden summer.

World number one Williams faces fellow American Vania King in second round action and a victory would put her five match wins away from breaking the professional era record for grand slam titles that she currently shares with Steffi Graf.

“I can improve a lot,” said Williams, who needed just 63 minutes to get by Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova in the first round. “I can get a lot better. I feel like there’s much, much more I can do. That’s the only thing I can do is do that.”

Williams came two wins away from a rare calendar-year grand slam last year only to lose in the US Open semi-finals to eventual runner-up Roberta Vinci of Italy.

This year, with a niggling shoulder injury knocking some speed off her usually destructive serve, Williams is not sure what she is capable of.

“I had a great experience last year,” she said. “I was going for something that no one has done in a really long time. Yeah, it didn’t end out wonderful for me or the way I wanted it to end. But it was all I could do. That’s all I could do.

“If I could make the semis this year, I’d be excited about that. I need to at least do something.”

Fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska, one of three women who could unseat Williams atop the world rankings following the US Open, meets Britain’s Naomi Broady.

Fifth seed Simona Halep faces former French Open finalist Lucie Safarova while sixth seed Venus Williams meets Julia Goerges of Germany.

On the men’s side, Wimbledon and Olympic champion Murray plays Marcel Granollers of Spain. Murray has won six of seven career meetings with Granollers and should enjoy smooth passage to the third round.

In other action on the men’s side, two-time grand slam winner Stan Wawrinka faces Italy’s Alessandro Giannessi while Japanese sixth seed Kei Nishikori plays Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

Order of play on the main showcourts at the US Open on Thursday (prefix numbers denote seeding):

Arthur Ashe Stadium (1500 GMT/11 AM ET) Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) v 5-Simona Halep (Romania)

(1700 GMT/1 PM ET) Marcel Granollers (Spain) v 2-Andy Murray (Britain) Julia Goerges (Germany) v 6-Venus Williams (U.S.)

(2300 GMT/7 PM ET) 1-Serena Williams (U.S.) v Vania King (U.S.) 19-Steve Johnson (U.S.) v Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina)

Louis Armstrong Stadium (1500 GMT/11 AM ET) 6-Kei Nishikori (Japan) v Karen Khachanov (Russia) 4-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) v Naomi Broady (Britain) 11-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) v Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) Alessandro Giannessi (Italy) v 3-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

Grandstand (1500 GMT/11 AM ET) 10-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v Montserrat Gonzalez (Paraguay) 8-Dominic Thiem (Austria) v Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania) Zhang Shuai (China) v 16-Samantha Stosur (Australia)

(2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET) 14-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) v Horacio Zeballos (Argentina)