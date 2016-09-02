Anastasiades says heard something different on guarantee issue (updated)

A different proposal regarding guarantees was tabled on Friday during the reunification negotiations, President Nicos Anastasiades said, but it did not mean the matter was settled.

“I heard something different from the 1960 treaties,” he said after meeting Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

“But it does not mean we agree with it.”

The Greek Cypriot side has made it clear that it would not accept any deal that included guarantees and permanent stationing of Turkish troops on the island.

The 1960 treaty provides for three guarantor powers – Turkey, Greece, and the UK. Greece has also said that the system must be scrapped.

The guarantee system was used by Turkey to invade the island following a brief Athens-backed coup in July 1974.

Friday’s meeting, the fourth in the framework of an intensified round of talks, included brainstorming on the chapters of territory, security, and guarantees.

The two leaders were initially scheduled to have seven meetings by September 14 but Anastasiades announced there will be an additional one on September 10 to discuss various outstanding matters.

“What is important is that concerns and views were exchanged during brainstorming, and each side set its ‘red lines’,” he said.