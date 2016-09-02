Baghdatis eases into last sixteen in US Open

Marcos Baghdatis eased into the last sixteen of the US Open for the first time in his career after defeating American Ryan Harrison by three sets to one, 6-3,7-6,1-6,6-1.

Baghdatis got off to a great start breaking the American’s service games twice in the first three taking a 4-1 lead. Even though Harrison managed to get a break back the Cyprus champion wrapped up the first set breaking Harrison for a third time in the ninth game.

In the second set Harrison drew first blood breaking Baghdatis’ serve in the fifth game but the Cyprus champion broke back in the tenth game to draw at 5-5. The set went to a tiebreak with Baghdatis keeping his cool and winning it by 7-4.

In the third set Harrison took command right from the first game as he broke Baghdatis and raced off to a 5-0 lead before serving out the set 6-1. It took the American less than 30 minutes to win the third set.

The fourth started in the same way as the third but this time it was Baghdatis who gained the upper hand breaking the American’s serve. The Cypriot stepped up a gear and took the fourth and decisive set 6-1.

In the fourth round Marcos Baghdatis will come up against the winner of the game between Gael Monfils and Nicolas Almagro whose game had not finished at the time of going to press.