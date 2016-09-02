Beer festival kicks off on Friday

Beer lovers are expected to flock to the island’s premier beer event which opens its doors at the Constanza part of the moat encircling old Nicosia on Friday night.

As well as over 30 different beers from all over the globe the entertainment promises to make the Nicosia Beer Fest a memorable event.

Last year over 30,000 visitors from all over the world attended making it, according to the organisers, the largest ever event the capital has hosted.

Cypriots kick-off the music on Friday evening with Cypriot Big Band Theory, followed by Greek rock legend, Lavrentis Macheritsas.

On Saturday Maraveyas Ilegal, who plays five musical instruments and sings in four languages, promises to delight the crowds with his act.

Also part of the line-up for the six-day event are Greek artist Peggy Zina, singer Panos Mouzourakis and Melina Aslanidou, the Greek celebrity superstar who became a household name as a coach in the TV reality show The Voice of Greece in 2014.

Big Band Theory are back on Wednesday, the last day of the festival, followed by the seven-member Greek band Imam Baildi, aptly named after a Mediterranean dish that consists of a blend of vegetables, as the band itself plays a blend of music with new remixing techniques, resulting in intense urban sounds.

A diverse choice of food and snacks to be washed down with lashes of eclectic brews will be made available to the public in what is guaranteed to be an exceptional six days of liquid refreshment.

The festival is co-organised by the Nicosia Tourism Board, the Nicosia Chamber of Commerce and Industry and CK Matrix Ltd and is under the auspices of the Nicosia Municipality.

Nicosia Beer Fest 2016

Beer festival with live music events and beer. September 2-7. Constanza moat, Nicosia. 7pm-12am. €6 with a beer. Tel: 96-700020