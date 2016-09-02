Blue Air new flight frequencies winter 2016/2017 for Cyprus, with 20% discount for all Blue Air flights

As this summer season is ending, Blue Air has introduced additional frequencies for the coming 2016-2017 winter season, thus offering to the Cypriot market:

11 flights per week between Larnaca and Athens (double daily flights on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday);

4 flights per week between Larnaca and Thessaloniki (2 more frequencies as compared to the last winter season);

3 flights per week between Larnaca and London Luton (Wednesday, Friday, Sunday);

4 flights per week between Larnaca and Bucharest.

As winter is round the corner, it won’t take that long for summer to pop up again! With Blue Airs’ operational success in Cyprus offering its passengers affordable tickets as well as quality service on their flights and an excellent experience on board, the airline is offering a further 20% discount for all its routes for their 2017 summer schedule!

The travel period on sale is 2nd September 2016 – 28th October 2017. Blue Airs’ passengers can plan their trips for this year and the next, for this week only 2-4 September 2016.

Blue Air has been present in Cyprus since 2008, while in January 2015, the airline decided to establish a base in Larnaca, Cyprus. With the addition of its second aircraft in March 2016, the Smart Flying airline is offering flexible flight frequencies, an excellent on board experience, affordable and convenient prices for everyone.

Additionally, on 30 June this year, Blue Air has been highly recognised by Hermes Airports (the operator of both Larnaca and Paphos airports) for the highest percentage growth based on traffic flows at the main international gateway to Cyprus in 2015. This achievement highlights Blue Air’s current and future commitment to the Cypriot market.

Book your tickets online on www.blueairweb.com, through our telephone centre at 22755300 or 24841180, or through our Collaborating Travel Agents.

