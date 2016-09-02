Clay, glaze, fire and love

For the whole of September the public has the opportunity to view a collection of the work of one of the most distinguished Cypriot ceramists of international acclaim, Valentinos Charalambous, in the capital.

An exhibition of his life and work is open until September 30 at Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation in Nicosia.

A teacher and a visual artist adhering to a special art code, Charalambous was born in 1929 in Varosi to a family of traditional potters. He studied in London before working for 30 years in Baghdad, where he was invited to organise the Ceramics Department at Baghdad’s Academy of Fine Arts. The artist now lives and creates in Limassol. Representative works are presented that reflect all the axes around which the artist’s work has evolved in the span of a 60-year career, from his adolescence to the present day.

In her book Valentinos Charalambous: Of Clay and Glaze, of Fire, Affection and Love author Marina Schiza says about the artist “each pot has its own personality. It should never be judged by the artist’s signature. The identity of the ceramist owes to be revealed through the work itself. During the process of combining various elements for an object to grow into a work of art, the ceramist is just the middle man.

He finds himself amongst the clay, the glaze and the furnace, his role being equal to the rest of the elements.”

With this thought, Valentinos signs his work “…of clay and glaze, of fire, affection and love”.

Of Clay and Glaze, of Fire, Affection and Love

Solo exhibition by Valentinos Charalambous. Until September 30. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 10am-7pm. Tel: 22128157