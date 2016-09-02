On September 19 Nicosia’s Centre of Visual Arts and Research (CVAR) promises a magical evening under the sky with a concert by four sopranos in the roof garden of their premises.

Grammy award nominee Demetra George Mustafoglu, Soprano Lenia Kallis, Mezzo soprano Katie Economidou and 10-year-old Peri Bektasoglu, one of Demetra’s students from Kyrenia, will get together for a concert without borders to support the CVAR. Their choice of arias from operas and popular songs will be accompanied by pianist Agni Sacca.

Demetra, who was born in Oklahoma, has performed with more than 500 orchestras in thousands of concerts. She has sung for four US presidents and many other world dignitaries. After her marriage to Cyprus-born Mike Mehmet Mustafoglu she performed in Turkey and northern Cyprus as well.

Like the singer, who has been awarded the US State Department Cultural Diplomacy award, CVAR is concerned with culture without borders. The museum’s collection spans eras of Turkish and Greek Cypriot history. It contains hundreds of paintings by artists from many countries depicting Cypriot cultures over time.

CVAR opened in 2014 on Ermou street in the heart of Nicosia’s walled city. It is home to the Costas and Rita Severis collection which apart from the paintings includes antique costumes and memorabilia relating to Cyprus. The building also houses a library with over 5,000 volumes and a research centre. In its café and roof garden it hosts workshops and seminars and screens films ¬ and this time a musical evening.

At the concert, a welcome glass of wine is served upon arrival. A bar is also open and the proceeds of the drinks go to the museum and research centre.

Concerts without borders: Music fit for a Queen

Concert by four sopranos. September 19. Centre of Visual Arts and Research, Nicosia. €15 with a glass of wine. Tel: 22-300999