Don Giovanni opens Paphos festival

The popular opera Don Giovanni opened the ‘Pafos Aphrodite Festival’ on Friday night and will run for the weekend, giving the opportunity to members of the public to enjoy Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s masterpiece.

The venue of the festival is the Paphos medieval castle, “an emblematic monument” of the town’s heritage, mayor Phedonas Phedonos said.

This year, Don Giovanni, an opera in two acts with music by W.A. Mozart and Italian libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte, was chosen to be presented at the 18th edition of the festival.

Opera lovers will be able to watch the play – performed in co-production with Parma Opera Organization C.E.F.A.C. with the participation of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra – this Saturday and Sunday at the square of the medieval castle.

The plot takes place in Seville, Spain, in the 17th century and narrates the erotic adventures of the libertine Spanish nobleman Don Giovanni who insults and scandalizes everyone until he encounters something he cannot kill, beat up, dodge, or outwit. In one of his adventures he attempts to rape Donna Anna. While trying to escape, he kills her father, who then returns from the dead to take his vengeance. Since Don Giovanni does not repent for his actions he is lead to hell.

Ticket prices are as following: €25, €40, €50 and €70. For more information, contact the offices of the Pafos Aphrodite Festival at 26 822218 or visit: www.pafc.com.cy

There will be a simultaneous translation in Greek and English via subtitles.