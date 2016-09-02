Eighty-year-old dies while swimming

An eighty-year-old permanent resident of Paphos was pulled out of the sea unconscious on Friday at a Yeroskipou beach popular with early morning swimmers.

According to police, at around 9am lifeguards rushed to resuscitate the man but to no avail.

The man is said to have felt discomfort while he was swimming and another bather who had realised the situation immediately called for help.

An ambulance called to the scene rushed the 80-year-old to A&E in Paphos where the duty doctor pronounced him dead on arrival.

An autopsy is due to be carried out to verify the actual cause of death though the man is said to have been suffering from health problems.