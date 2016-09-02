Fire warning over singeing

The fire department on Thursday renewed its plea to the public to avoid the practice of singeing, after a fire that broke out in the Nicosia district incinerated one square kilometer of wild brush and trees.

According to the department, the fire was almost certainly caused by singeing.

The department said the practice is prohibited by law and carries serious penalties.

Patrols in collaboration with the police and the forestry department would be stepped up, and anyone seen singeing would be reported without fail, the statement added.

Meanwhile, a situation at the Supreme Court building in Nicosia on Thursday evening turned out to be a false alarm.

An electrical short circuit in the basement triggered the fire-extinguishing system, which released gas (CO2) into the air.

Passersby had mistaken the gas for smoke.