First report of West Nile virus infection

A man infected with the West Nile virus is on the way to recovery and authorities have taken all necessary precautions to contain a possible spread, the health services said on Thursday.

In a statement, the health services said there was no cause for alarm.

They said the case came to their attention about five weeks ago. The patient is currently recovering.

The infected man had recently traveled to a country where a number of West Nile cases have been recorded.

The origin of the infection is being further investigated in cooperation with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the statement said.

A mosquito-transmitted virus causes most cases of West Nile infection. Most people infected with West Nile virus either don’t develop signs or symptoms or have only minor ones, such as fever and mild headache. However, some people develop a life-threatening illness that includes inflammation of the spinal cord or brain.

Mild signs and symptoms of a West Nile virus infection generally go away on their own. But severe signs and symptoms – such as a severe headache, fever, disorientation or sudden weakness – require immediate attention.