Let film take you on a journey

The coming week’s cinema screenings not only take us outdoors, but through them we journey to Italy, Iran, the UK and Chile.

The first one, on Saturday, is aptly called Viaggio in Italia. The 1954 romantic drama was directed by Roberto Rosselini and stars Ingrid Bergman.

Catherine and Alexander, wealthy and sophisticated, drive to Naples to dispose of a deceased uncle’s villa. There’s a coolness in their relationship and aspects of Naples add to the strain. She remembers a poet who loved her and died in the war; although she didn’t love him, the memory underscores romance’s absence from her life now. She tours the museums of Naples and Pompeii, immersing herself in the Neapolitan fascination with the dead and noticing how many women are pregnant; he idles on Capri, flirting with women but drawing back from adultery. With her, he’s sarcastic; with him, she’s critical. They talk of divorce. Will this foreign couple find insight and direction in Italy?

Another journey, this time in a Tehran taxi, is screened next on Monday in Taxi Tehran.

For this witty documentary courageous Iranian director Jafar Panahi, who has been banned and put under house arrest by the Iranian regime in the past, rigged a taxi with three video cameras and surreptitiously filmed a ride around Tehran with himself as the taxi driver. Among the assorted passengers who comment on life in Tehran are Panahi’s real-life niece Hana, herself an aspiring film-maker, and another real-life figure, human rights lawyer Nasrin Soutoudeh, who reminds Panahi that they have both been on hunger strike in the past. All this is filmed in a way that displays, as The Guardian puts it “the act of film-making as a vital and joyous undertaking.”

Mary Shepherd played by Maggie Smith is not travelling in her van, but living in it in The Lady in the Van, a biographical comedy drama written by Alan Bennett.

The Lady in the Van tells the true story of Bennett’s strained friendship with Miss Mary Shepherd, an eccentric homeless woman whom Bennett befriended in the 1970s before allowing her temporarily to park her Bedford van in the driveway of his Camden home. She stayed there for 15 years. As the story develops Bennett learns that Miss Shepherd is really Margaret Fairchild, a former gifted pupil of the pianist Alfred Cortot. She had played Chopin in a promenade concert, tried to become a nun, was committed to an institution by her brother, escaped, had an accident when her van was hit by a motorcyclist for which she believed herself to blame, and thereafter lived in fear of arrest.

Our movie journey next takes us to Chile. The documentary is titled El Boton De Nacar or in English The Pearl Button.

The ocean contains the history of all humanity. The sea holds all the voices of the earth. Water receives impetus from the stars and transmits it to living creatures. Water, the longest border in Chile, also holds the secret of two mysterious buttons which were found on its ocean floor. Chile, with its 2,670 miles of coastline and the largest archipelago in the world, presents a supernatural landscape. In it are volcanoes, mountains and glaciers. In it are the voices of the Patagonian Indigenous people, the first English sailors and also those of its political prisoners. Some say that water has memory. This film shows that it also has a voice.

Viaggio in Italia

Screening of the 1954 romantic drama. September 3. Constantia Open-Air Cinema, 15 Solonos Michaelides Street, Nicosia. 9pm. €5/free. With Greek subtitles. Tel: 22-349085

Taxi Tehran

Screening of the Persian comedy documentary. September 5. The House of the Volunteer, Griva Digheni Avenue, Larnaca. 8.30pm. Persian with Greek subtitles. €5/3. Tel: 99-434793

The Lady in the Van

Screening of the 2015 biographical comedy drama. September 7. Constantia Open-Air Cinema, 15 Solonos Michaelides Street, Nicosia. 9pm. €5/free. With Greek subtitles. Tel: 22-349085

El Boton De Nacar (The Pearl Button)

Screening of the 2015 Chilean documentary. September 10. Constantia Open-Air Cinema, 15 Solonos Michaelides Street, Nicosia. 9pm. €5/free. With Greek subtitles. Tel: 22-349085