Man driving under the influence hits presidential palace roundabout

A Paphos man nearly five times over the legal alcohol limit drove his car onto the roundabout outside the presidential palace in the early hours of Friday morning.

At around 2.50am the 35-year-old approached the roundabout from Demostheni Severi avenue, but instead of turning, he ploughed straight into it only coming to a standstill after hitting a sign.

The man was not injured, but a preliminary breathalyser test gave 100 micrograms% reading, almost five times the legal limit of 22, while in a second test, the man scored 82.

The driver was arrested and later released to be summoned before a court at a later date.