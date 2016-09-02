Man driving under the influence hits presidential palace roundabout

September 2nd, 2016 Cyprus 0 comments

Man driving under the influence hits presidential palace roundabout

No visible damage on Friday (Photo Philip Mark)

A Paphos man nearly five times over the legal alcohol limit drove his car onto the roundabout outside the presidential palace in the early hours of Friday morning.

At around 2.50am the 35-year-old approached the roundabout from Demostheni Severi avenue, but instead of turning, he ploughed straight into it only coming to a standstill after hitting a sign.

The man was not injured, but a preliminary breathalyser test gave 100 micrograms% reading, almost five times the legal limit of 22, while in a second test, the man scored 82.

The driver was arrested and later released to be summoned before a court at a later date.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close