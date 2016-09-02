QATAR AIRWAYS TRAVEL FESTIVAL LAUNCHES ONLINE TREASURE HUNT TO FIND HIDDEN GOLDEN TICKETS

Fantastic online ticket deals to be discovered until the 5th of September 2016

DOHA, Qatar – The Qatar Airways Travel Festival, designed to inspire worldwide travel and exploration through incredible discounts and special offers, is further adding to the Festival’s excitement with an online Treasure Hunt that leads to special zero-fare Golden Tickets*.

Treasure Hunt clues are available on www.qatarairways.com/treasurehunt where participants will learn how and when to search for the Golden Ticket. Participants will be required to guess the destination and the correct travel dates for a chance to find a Golden Ticket*.

From 29 August to 5 September 2016, the Qatar Airways Travel Festival is providing travellers with companion promotions offering two for one fares, discounts of up to 40 per cent and free flights for children, all available on travel between 15 September 2016 and 30 June 2017*. The Festival also includes special deals for hotels, as well as discounted holiday extras such as car rental.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Dr. Hugh Dunleavy, said: “The Qatar Airways Travel Festival is hugely popular and I’m thrilled that the celebration includes an interactive treasure hunt to find a Golden Ticket. Beyond the Treasure Hunt, our Travel Festival provides incredible packages and travel deals across the entire Qatar Airways network. We’re passionate about going places together with our customers and we want to inspire people to not only dream about travelling, but to make their dreams a reality.”

Offers throughout the Travel Festival are applicable on Economy and Business Class return airfares to the more than 150 destinations worldwide that Qatar Airways flies to, including in the Middle East, Europe, East Asia, East Asia, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

