Sixteen-year-old caught driving over twice the speed limit

Police in Famagusta district caught a sixteen-year-old boy driving over twice the speed limit on Thursday night.

At around 9pm the car the youngster was driving down Modestou Panteli Street in Liopetri was clocked doing 122kph in a 50kph zone.

Traffic police signalled the driver to stop but he turned his headlights off and sped away from the scene.

Following investigations, it was verified the car had been in the hands of the sixteen-year-old Famagusta district resident.

The boy, along with his father, who was considered responsible for the safekeeping of the vehicle, were summoned to Xylofagou police station where they were charged and released to appear before a court at a later date.