Tension in Turkey following Cyprus’ U21 win (updated)

Tempers flared last night after the end of a football match between the under 21 national teams of Turkey and Cyprus, which was won by the Cypriots 1-0.

Turkish media reports said there was tension between the players because the Cypriots had celebrated in a “racist” manner.

Television footage shows the players pushing and shoving each other as others are trying to keep them apart.

The referee informed the teams later that he had shown a red card to three players from each side.

Security forces intervened and escorted the Cypriot team back to their hotel.

The team is expected to return to Cyprus on Friday evening.

The Cypriot goal was scored by Phanos Katelaris in the first half.

Katelaris became the first Cypriot to score against Turkey and the first to score in Turkey.

“We had passion, we gave everything and got a big win,” captain Andreas Kyriacou said. “Winning was our aim from the start and we did what we had to succeed.”

On Monday, Cyprus, which is last in the group with four points, plays group leaders Slovakia at home.

Kyriacou called on the people to attend the 4.20pm game at Famagusta stadium in Larnaca.