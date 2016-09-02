Tissot, this is your time Tissot Everytime

Less is more

As it names indicates, this watch will be the winner everytime, for any occasion. A classical, timeless design, the sleek and clean face of the Tissot Everytime singles it out as a very modern watch. The cool minimalism of the face leaves room for some fun experimentation with the bracelet.

Choices are infinite

Wearers will delight in discovering the different options, whether it’s a vintage-inspired stainless steel bracelet, a luxuriously smooth crocodile leather strap, or a trendy NATO strap in leather, nylon or fabric that is chosen, the result is sure to be spectacular. The huge choice of models in the collection and the three different sizes that are available means everyone can find the perfect timepiece for them. Most excitingly of all, a competitive price means everyone can get their hands on this immaculate piece. It’s time to have some fun!

Information: VE Very Exclusive Nicosia – Tel: 22897361