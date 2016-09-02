Tissot, this is your time Tissot Everytime

September 2nd, 2016 Company News 0 comments

Tissot, this is your time Tissot Everytime

Less is more

As it names indicates, this watch will be the winner everytime, for any occasion. A classical, timeless design, the sleek and clean face of the Tissot Everytime singles it out as a very modern watch. The cool minimalism of the face leaves room for some fun experimentation with the bracelet.

Choices are infinite

Wearers will delight in discovering the different options, whether it’s a vintage-inspired stainless steel bracelet, a luxuriously smooth crocodile leather strap, or a trendy NATO strap in leather, nylon or fabric that is chosen, the result is sure to be spectacular. The huge choice of models in the collection and the three different sizes that are available means everyone can find the perfect timepiece for them. Most excitingly of all, a competitive price means everyone can get their hands on this immaculate piece. It’s time to have some fun!

Tissot_Everytime_T109_410_38_031_00_GL

 

 

Information: VE Very Exclusive Nicosia – Tel: 22897361

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close