Turkey formally announces nuclear energy agreement with China

September 2nd, 2016 International 0 comments

Turkey formally announces nuclear energy agreement with China

Turkey published in its official gazette a deal with China for cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy on Friday, a step needed to open the way for China to potentially build Turkey’s third nuclear power plant.

The deal was originally signed in 2012 but such international agreements only go into effect in Turkey once they are published in the gazette.

Russia is building Turkey’s first nuclear plant, while a Japanese-French consortium will build its second in the north. China is among countries interested in building a third plant.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close