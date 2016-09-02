Our View: Blackout on Cyprob talks will safeguard its success

THE blackout on public statements about the talks, should have been welcomed by everyone interested in the success of the process. This paper has called for such a blackout several times, aware of how incomplete or distorted information could be used for scare-mongering and to turn people against a deal before it has even been agreed and finalised.

It is extremely difficult, if not impossible, to put the record straight when provisions of a deal are discussed in isolation and out of context. An agreement should be judged in its entirety, once it is finalised, because alongside the unpopular provisions there would also be positive ones. We cannot take a single provision, as happened a few days ago regarding the committee for settling disputes, and use it to rail against the talks and conclude that the settlement would be unacceptable.

Unfortunately, this is how the rejectionist parties on this side have always acted, because it suits their purpose, which is to avoid a deal at all costs. They have no qualms about distorting provisions, referring to them out of context, using them to frighten people in order to turn public opinion against a deal. This is why they have been accusing President Anastasiades of keeping them in the dark, demanding the holding of a national council so they could be briefed about what was being agreed in the talks. They want ammunition with which to build their propaganda campaign against a settlement.

For now, Anastasiades is holding firm. He has invited the party leaders to the presidential palace in order to read his proposals at the talks, but so far only two of the six leaders had taken up his offer. Minutes of the meetings would also be made available, on condition the leaders respected the confidentiality demanded by the president.

His agreement with Mustafa Akinci, for a freeze on public statements about the talks, was a smart move as the negotiations had entered a make-or-break phase, during which neither leader would want to have to deal with criticism from their respective anti-settlement parties. This will not stop the parties from publicly setting red lines about guarantees, security, territory and applying pressure on the leaders, but this cannot be avoided. As long as Akinci and Anastasiades resist responding and fuelling the debate, little harm will be done. They could cite their commitment to their blackout agreement and avoid engaging with those who want to prevent a settlement at all costs.