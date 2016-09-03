Car destroyed in arson attack

A car worth €4,000, owned by a 51-year-old man from Vrysoulles, Larnaca, was destroyed by a fire on Saturday morning, police said.

According to a police report, around 3am Saturday a fire broke out in a truck belonging to the 51-year-old, a civil servant, while it had been parked outside his home in Vrysoulles.

The fire was put out by the Famagusta fire service.

The car, valued at around €4,000, was destroyed beyond repair.

The scene was cordoned off by police so that investigations could be conducted in daytime on Saturday, in order to establish the cause of the fire.

The Famagusta CID continues to investigate the case.