Couple selling cosmetics door-to-door wanted in connection with alleged theft

Police are investigating a case of theft of €2,500 and a credit card on Friday by a couple purportedly pitching a line of cosmetic products to two women in their Larnaca home, a police report said.

According to the report, two women, 73 and 37, claimed that at 3pm Friday two individuals entered their home in Larnaca to present a line of cosmetics.

“At some point, the women claimed, the visitors asked for some water, and the 73-year-old went to the kitchen to get them some, leaving the pair alone in the living room with the 37-year-old’s handbag,” the report said.

The woman claimed that the amount of €2,500 in cash, as well as a credit card, were stolen from the handbag.

“According to the victims’ description, the man is around 40, dark-skinned with short-trimmed hair and a beard, while the woman is around 45, blonde, and wore a black dress,” police said.

The Aradippou police station is investigating the case.