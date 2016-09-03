Electronics stolen in Larnaca burglary

Computers and other electronics worth €2,000, as well as jewellery of as-yet unknown value, were stolen from a Russian permanent resident of Cyprus’ apartment in Larnaca on Friday.

According to a police report, between 11:30am and 15:40pm Friday, when the Russian had been away from the flat, unidentified individuals entered his home and stole two laptops, two iPads, a car stereo, and a camera.

The stolen items are worth €2,000, the Russian said.

Items of jewellery were also stolen from the flat, but their value has not yet been established.

Members of the Larnaca CID went to the scene and found that the robbers entered the apartment by breaking the lock on the wooden front door.

The Larnaca CID continues to investigate.