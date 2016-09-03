Fotiou underscores significance of current leaders’ meetings

Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Overseas Cypriots Fotis Fotiou said the Cyprus talks were going through an important phase that would determine the course of developments.

Speaking in Nicosia at the burial of the remains of Christos Kyratzi, who went missing during the 1974 Turkish invasion of the island, and his remains were identified through DNA testing, Fotiou said the results of the current meetings could act as a catalyst to a large extent on how the procedure would continue.

In his speech, Fotiou said that the intense round of meetings which President Nicos Anastasiades was holding with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci until mid September “look like they will act as a catalyst in developments… and will be one the most crucial stages of the discussions”.

Fotiou said that the Greek Cypriot side was participating in the talks with a constructive attitude and with determination to achieve a solution that will safeguard the functioning of the state and secure the rights and freedoms of its citizens in conditions of security and peaceful co-existence.

Turkey, he said, remains responsible for ascertaining the fate of missing persons and should allow access to its military archives before the European Court of Human Rights and the Committee on Missing Persons.

“We renew our pledge to all relatives of the missing persons that we will continue the fight until the fate of every missing person is ascertained,” Fotiou added.