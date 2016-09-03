Puppets obsessed with food

What do sesame seed soup, the diet of Makis the hippopotamus, the recipe of a pelican doctor from Mexico, a tree that sings, the refreshment of a camel with two bikinis and the shiny patent leather shoes of a badger have in common? The famous chef Agisilagos who one morning wakes up with mumps and, thinking that food is to blame, starts searching for a meal to cure him.

Agisilagos, the puppet show by Dimitris Baslam, is coming to Larnaca, Nicosia and Limassol as part of the Kypria Festival.

This music-theatrical fairytale for children and adults is about food and obsession. The stressed and sick chef has been cooking various foods except carrots and vegetables and decides to change his diet. Searching for the perfect meal to cure himself he eats only tomatoes, turning red in the process, then peppers whereupon he turns green and then he eats lemons… When he wakes up in a nice vegetable garden he discovers that all this has been a nightmare and starts again to cook and eat everything!

The idea for this story started with a story Baslam was telling his daughter who would only eat bread at the time. His intention is to relay messages to children without preaching, simply by communicating the actions of a hero in a tale.

Besides his own productions, he participated as a screenwriter and director in the animated film The Must Cookies of Agisilagos (2014), he directed together with Dimitris Soteriou the dance theatre The Baritone’s Shoes” (Corfu Municipal and Regional Theatre) and the puppet theatre with live music Agisilagos (T theatre, 2016). He is also an author, a music composer and a verse writer.

Agisilagos

Performance with puppets and live music by Dimitris Baslam as part of the Kypria Festival 2016.

September 8. Larnaca Municipal Theatre. Tel: 70-002212

September 9 and 10. Thoc New Theatre, Nicosia. Tel: 22-864300

September 12 and 13. Ethal Theatre, Limassol. Tel: 25-877827

6.30pm. €10/5. In Greek.