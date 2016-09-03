State scholarships for Vassilikos residents in energy studies

THE energy ministry announced on Friday it would grant a number of scholarships to residents of the Vassilikos area for graduate study programmes in sectors related to energy.

The announcement follows a cabinet decision for the master plan for the development of the Vassilikos area, in the Limassol district.

The energy ministry said it intends to offer scholarships worth €25,000 in total, for studies in a number of energy-sector related graduate programmes.

The scholarships will be given strictly to residents of the Vassilikos area which includes the communities of Mari, Zygi, Kalavasos, Tochni, Pentakomo, Maroni, Choirokoitia, Psematismenos and Asgata.

According to the announcement, the scholarships will be given for study programmes like petroleum/ hydrocarbon engineering, petroleum geology, petroleum geophysics, hydrocarbon logistics, hydrocarbon finance, and oil and gas law.

The selection criteria are academic and socioeconomic and provided candidates have already secured a place in an educational institution in a relevant study programme.

The deadline for applications is October 7.

For more information and application forms: www.mcit.gov.cy